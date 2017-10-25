Case to block election affected by lack of Supreme Court quorum – The Standard
Case to block election affected by lack of Supreme Court quorum
The Supreme Court failed to raise the requisite quorum to hear a case that sought to block today's presidential election in a surprise move that added to the drama leading up to the repeat vote. Chief Justice David Maraga informed lawyers that the …
