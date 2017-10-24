Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Cases swamp courts as row over poll escalates – Daily Nation

Posted on Oct 24, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Daily Nation

Cases swamp courts as row over poll escalates
Daily Nation
Chief Justice David Maraga arrives for Mashujaa Day celebrations at Uhuru Park in Nairobi on October 20, 2017. He has allowed judges to proceed with pending electoral cases ahead of the election. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NATION MEDIA GROUP …
Kenya poll: CJ certifies caseThe Herald
CJ Maraga allows judges in repeat poll cases to sit on WednesdayCitizen TV (press release)
Maraga orders judges to ignore Uhuru's holiday and conclude casesZIPO.CO.KE
TUKO.CO.KE
all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.