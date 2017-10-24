Cases swamp courts as row over poll escalates – Daily Nation
|
Daily Nation
|
Cases swamp courts as row over poll escalates
Daily Nation
Chief Justice David Maraga arrives for Mashujaa Day celebrations at Uhuru Park in Nairobi on October 20, 2017. He has allowed judges to proceed with pending electoral cases ahead of the election. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NATION MEDIA GROUP …
Kenya poll: CJ certifies case
CJ Maraga allows judges in repeat poll cases to sit on Wednesday
Maraga orders judges to ignore Uhuru's holiday and conclude cases
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!