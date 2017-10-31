Pages Navigation Menu

Casualties reported, shots fired in Manhattan: US media

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Several people were injured in downtown Manhattan on Tuesday, US media reported after police confirmed that they were responding to reports of shots fired.

Police said they had mobilized to the scene in Lower Manhattan and that one person was in custody, giving no further details. The incident happened in the area of Chambers and West Streets in the upmarket TriBeCa neighborhood.

