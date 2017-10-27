Key events since Catalonia’s independence vote – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Key events since Catalonia's independence vote
Vanguard
As Catalonia's independence crisis deepens, here are the key events that have rocked the region since this month's referendum on splitting from Spain. – October 1: Violence-hit referendum –. Hundreds of thousands of Catalans vote in an independence …
Spain Dismisses Catalonia Government After Region Declares Independence
Spain Cracks Down Hard After Catalonia Declares Independence
Spanish PM axes Catalan government after region declares independence
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!