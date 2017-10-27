Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Key events since Catalonia’s independence vote – Vanguard

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Key events since Catalonia's independence vote
Vanguard
As Catalonia's independence crisis deepens, here are the key events that have rocked the region since this month's referendum on splitting from Spain. – October 1: Violence-hit referendum –. Hundreds of thousands of Catalans vote in an independence …
Spain Dismisses Catalonia Government After Region Declares IndependenceNew York Times
Spain Cracks Down Hard After Catalonia Declares IndependenceU.S. News & World Report
Spanish PM axes Catalan government after region declares independenceCBC.ca
Aljazeera.com –Washington Post –TIME –Sacramento Bee
all 1,650 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.