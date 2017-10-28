Catalan independence vote threatens El Clasico

THERE are fears for El Clasico with Real Madrid facing Barcelona just two days after the next Catalan elections.

Spain is in turmoil following the autonomous region’s declaration of independence, which many EU states — including Britain — have refused to recognise.

There have been regular protests since the controversial referendum on October 1, which saw violent clashes between voters and the police.

The incidents in the region led to Barcelona’s clash with Las Palmas that day being played behind closed doors.

However, there were similar incidents in Madrid on the day — and both cities have been majorly affected by the events in Catalonia.

The region’s government has since declared itself independent of Spain, and there will be elections on December 21.

Two days later, Real Madrid will host Barcelona in what is likely to be a testing week for the country as a whole.

It will be the first El Clasico of the season and will surely shape up the remainder of the title race.

As things stand, Barcelona are five points clear of their arch-rivals.

But both have seven fixtures to play before that clash.

Real Madrid had come into the season as heavy favourites to retain their La Liga title following a 5-1 aggregate hammering of Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup.

