Catalan independence: What Barcelona coach, Valverde said
Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde on Friday repeatedly avoided questions on the Catalonia crisis. Catalonia’s regional parliament on Friday approved a declaration of independence as Valverde was preparing Barcelona for an away game at Athletic Bilbao in Spain’s La Liga. He told reporters, “Everyone has their responsibility. “I am the coach of Barcelona and I will […]
