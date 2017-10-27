Catalan lawmakers declare independence from Spain

The Catalan regional parliament has declared independence from Spain in a move that was backed 70-10 in a ballot boycotted by opposition MPs. Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy earlier told senators direct rule was needed to return “law, democracy and stability” to Catalonia. The crisis began when Catalans backed independence in a disputed vote earlier…

The post Catalan lawmakers declare independence from Spain appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

