Catalan towns take down Spanish flags

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Spanish flags were taken down in several towns of Catalonia on Friday, after the region’s parliament voted in favour of independence from Madrid. Flags were removed from the town halls of Sabadell, Catalonia’s fifth-largest city, and of Girona, whose former mayor is Catalan President, Carles Puigdemont. Similar actions were taken in other municipalities such as…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

