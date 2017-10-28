Pages Navigation Menu

Catalans celebrate as parliament votes to declare independence

Posted on Oct 28, 2017

Thousands of independence supporters on Friday massed near the Catalan parliament to cheer with joy after majority separatist lawmakers voted to declare independence from Spain and proclaim a republic. The supporters watching proceedings in parliament on two large screens, clapped and shouted “independence” in Catalan before singing the regional hymn, with many raising their fists. […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

