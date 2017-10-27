Catalans Declare Independence From Spain

The Catalan regional parliament has voted to declare independence from Spain, while the Spanish parliament has approved direct rule over the region, the BBC reports.

Catalan MPs backed the motion 70-10 in a ballot boycotted by the opposition.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy had told senators direct rule was needed to return “law, democracy and stability” to Catalonia.

The crisis began earlier this month when Catalonia held a controversial referendum on independence.

The Catalan government said that of the 43% of potential voters who took part, 90% were in favour of independence. But Spain’s Constitutional Court had ruled the vote illegal.

On Thursday Catalan President Carles Puigdemont opted against declaring independence or calling early elections, instead calling on MPs to decide.

A motion declaring independence was approved on Friday with 70 in favour, 10 against, and two abstentions in the 135-seat chamber.

The measure calls for the transfer of legal powers from Spain to an independent Catalonia.

But the Spanish Constitutional Court is likely to declare it illegal, and key international powers including Germany, the EU and the US back the Spanish position.

Mr Puigdemont has called for supporters to “maintain the momentum” in a peaceful manner.

More to come…

__________

