Catalonian Lawmakers declare Independence from Spain

Posted on Oct 27, 2017

Lawmakers of the Catalonia regional parliament have voted to split from Spain in a ballot boycotted by the opposition. According to CNN, the lawmakers had voted in secret following a heated debate on the motion “to form the Catalan Republic as an independent and sovereign state.” The members of the parliament backed the motion 70 […]

