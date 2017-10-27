Catalonian Lawmakers declare Independence from Spain

Lawmakers of the Catalonia regional parliament have voted to split from Spain in a ballot boycotted by the opposition. According to CNN, the lawmakers had voted in secret following a heated debate on the motion “to form the Catalan Republic as an independent and sovereign state.” The members of the parliament backed the motion 70 […]

