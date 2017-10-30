Catholic Bishop Cornelius Korir of Eldoret Diocese is dead – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
Catholic Bishop Cornelius Korir of Eldoret Diocese is dead
The Standard
Catholic Bishop Cornelius Korir of Eldoret Diocese has died while undergoing treatment at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, local church officials have confirmed. Bishop Cornelius Kipng'eno Arap Korir was born on 6th July 1950. He was ordained as a …
Bishop Cornelius Korir has passes on
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!