Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

CBN: Four sectors get $285.7m Forex injection – WorldStage

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

CBN: Four sectors get $285.7m Forex injection
WorldStage
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Friday, October 27, 2017, injected a total of $285,759,449.10 into the Inter-Bank Foreign Exchange Market to meet requests in four sectors of the economy. Details obtained from the CBN indicate that the agricultural
CBN Injects Fresh $285.7m Into FOREX MarketThe Whistler

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.