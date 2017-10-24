CBN’s Nnanna, bankers to be honoured with CIBN fellowship award









The CBN Deputy Governor, Okwu Joseph Nnanna and over 50 Chief Executive Officers, Executive Directors and top Management staff of banks as well as Academics will formally be conferred with the Fellowship and Honorary Senior Membership of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria in Lagos on October 28, 2017.

Out of the 192 awardees to be honored, 12 would be Honorary Fellows, 119 Associates would become Fellows while 61 would be honoured with the Honorary Senior Membership of the Institute, which is in recognition of the awardees’ services, commitment and contributions to the industry in particular and the nation’s economy in general.

The Honorary Awardees include Milton Alvin Weeks, Executive Governor, Central Bank of Liberia, Nnamdi Okonkwo, Managing Director/Chief Executive of Fidelity Bank Plc, Kunle Oyinloye, Managing Director/Chief Executive, Infrastructure Bank Plc, Akin Dawodu, Managing Director/Chief Executive Citibank Nigeria Limited, Uzoma Dozie, Managing Director/CEO, Diamond Bank Plc, Philip Ikeazor, Former Managing Director/Chief Executive, Keystone Bank Limited, Adesola Adedutan, Managing Director/Chief Executive, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Olukayode Akinkugbe, Managing Director/Chief Executive FBN Merchant Bank Limited and Charles Kie, Managing Director/Chief Executive, Eco Bank Nigeria Limited.

The event will have Amine Mati as the Guest Speaker of the day while Segun Ajibola, President/Chairman of Council, CIBN would be the Chief Host.

HOPE MOSES-ASHIKE

