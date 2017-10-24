Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

CBN’s Nnanna, bankers to be honoured with CIBN fellowship award

Posted on Oct 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments



Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The CBN Deputy Governor, Okwu Joseph Nnanna and over 50 Chief Executive Officers, Executive Directors and top Management staff of banks as well as Academics will formally be conferred with the Fellowship and Honorary Senior Membership of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria in Lagos on October 28, 2017.

Out of the 192 awardees to be honored, 12 would be Honorary Fellows, 119 Associates would become Fellows while 61 would be honoured with the Honorary Senior Membership of the Institute, which is in recognition of the awardees’ services, commitment and contributions to the industry in particular and the nation’s economy in general.

The Honorary Awardees include Milton Alvin Weeks, Executive Governor, Central Bank of Liberia, Nnamdi Okonkwo, Managing Director/Chief Executive of Fidelity Bank Plc, Kunle Oyinloye, Managing Director/Chief Executive, Infrastructure Bank Plc, Akin Dawodu, Managing Director/Chief Executive Citibank Nigeria Limited, Uzoma Dozie, Managing Director/CEO, Diamond Bank Plc, Philip Ikeazor, Former Managing Director/Chief Executive, Keystone Bank Limited, Adesola Adedutan, Managing Director/Chief Executive, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Olukayode Akinkugbe, Managing Director/Chief Executive FBN Merchant Bank Limited and Charles Kie, Managing Director/Chief Executive, Eco Bank Nigeria Limited.

The event will have Amine Mati as the Guest Speaker of the day while Segun Ajibola, President/Chairman of Council, CIBN would be the Chief Host.

 

HOPE MOSES-ASHIKE

The post CBN’s Nnanna, bankers to be honoured with CIBN fellowship award appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.