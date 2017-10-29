CD blames nation’s poor infrastructure on corruption

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Campaign for Democracy (CD) says the poor state of infrastructure across the country is a direct consequence of greed, indiscipline and corruption.

It also condemned the agitation for the fragmentation of the country.

The President and Secretary General of CD, Comrade Baku Abdul Usman and Ifeanyi Odili, respectively, disclosed this in Akure.

“CD has noted that the crisis facing us as peoples is not nationality, but a pure leadership problem”, they said.

According to them, the nation’s leaders had pillaged and run down our dear nation.

“It is on this premise that we condemn in its entirety any agitation for the fragmentation of Nigeria”, the CD officials added.

“Such agitation is a reflection of ignorance of the real cause of our teething problem which we in the CD have traced to the political and business class”.

“Our problem is greed, selfishness and pursuit of personal interest by the ruling, political and business class.

The post CD blames nation’s poor infrastructure on corruption appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

