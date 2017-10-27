Censors Board raids Edo of uncensored films

The National Film and Video Censors Board? has seized unclassified films and video works including pornographic films worth millions of Naira in Benin, the Edo State capital. The raid which was carried out in collaboration with the men of The Nigeria Police occurred in various locations in Benin City. Some of the locations raided included Oba Market Road, Ibiwe Street, Ebo Street, Upper Sokponba Road, 3RD Circular Road and 2nd Circular Road, all located in Benin City.

According to Mr. Ogbonna Onwumere, an Assistant Director with the Board in Charge of Edo State, the raid would be extended to other parts of Edo State, such as, Ekpoma Town, Auchi Town and Uromi. He said since the coming on board of the new Executive Director of the Board, Alhaji Adedayo Thomas, NFVCB has exhibited zero tolerance to uncensored and unclassified films and pornographic materials. This, the Board has shown by the raid of the once dreaded Alaba International Market in Lagos and other cities in the country including Abuja, Kaduna, among others.

The new mantra in the Board is to sanitise the film market and ensure that Nigerian youths are not allowed to consume unwholesome video materials.

The films ceased include “20in 1 video films”, unclassified foreign films and pornographic materials. The Board by the raids wants to ensure that owners of films and video works get value from their investments thereby contributing to the nation’s gross domestic product.

