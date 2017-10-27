Central Bank of Kazakhstan Wants to Restrict Cryptocurrency Exchanges and Mining Operations
Every country in the world is pondering over the Bitcoin problem. That isn’t a big surprise as this cryptocurrency can’t be ignored any longer. In Kazakhstan, the government and central bank aren’t exactly open-minded. In fact, it seems the goal is to introduce a rather harsh stance regarding exchanges and mining operations. Proposals have been … Continue reading Central Bank of Kazakhstan Wants to Restrict Cryptocurrency Exchanges and Mining Operations
The post Central Bank of Kazakhstan Wants to Restrict Cryptocurrency Exchanges and Mining Operations appeared first on NEWSBTC.
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
