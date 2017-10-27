Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Central Bank of Kazakhstan Wants to Restrict Cryptocurrency Exchanges and Mining Operations

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

Every country in the world is pondering over the Bitcoin problem. That isn’t a big surprise as this cryptocurrency can’t be ignored any longer. In Kazakhstan, the government and central bank aren’t exactly open-minded. In fact, it seems the goal is to introduce a rather harsh stance regarding exchanges and mining operations. Proposals have been … Continue reading Central Bank of Kazakhstan Wants to Restrict Cryptocurrency Exchanges and Mining Operations

The post Central Bank of Kazakhstan Wants to Restrict Cryptocurrency Exchanges and Mining Operations appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.