Centre counters high cost of infertility treatment

…Offers discounted IVF cycles

By Sola Ogundipe

MEDICAL records show that 1 in 4 Nigerian couples are challenged by infertility even as studies reveal that most infertile couples could benefit from treatment.

Across the world, Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) such as In-vitro Fertilization (IVF) are known to offer one of the best treatment options in boosting patients’ chances of conception and livebirths.

However, the relatively high cost of ART, particularly IVF and other treatment modes, is often a hindrance hence the desire for low cost IVF cycles in Nigeria.

In line with this desire and as part of measures to avail more Nigerian couples opportunity to access treatment, Fertigold Fertility Clinic – a local fertility treatment outlet in Lagos, is offering IVF treatment at a low cost – up to 57 per cent discount.

At a forum held for fertility-challenged couples recently, it was gathered that a full IVF cycle could be obtained for N650,000 at the Clinic.

According to Olajide Wilson, an embryologist and the Head of Operations, Fertigold Fertility Clinic, a Lagos-based fertility treatment facility, is offering the discounted IVF cycles as a response to the high cost of infertility treatment in Nigeria.

Wilson said the development is not in any way helping to douse tension and relax pressure in families challenged by infertility.

“Infertility is already a frustrating and emotionally draining condition as many couples see the inability to have a child as a failure on their part. This unfortunate feeling is reinforced, especially in the low to middle-level income earners, by the high cost of accessing treatment for their condition, which many are unable to afford.”

Wilson said the high cost of treatment is attributable to the high cost of equipment, consumables and personnel needed for the qualitative care that best increases patients’ chances to conceive.

He said given the economic situation in the country and the emotional needs of couples battling infertility, fertility clinics should do all they could to lighten the burden of affected couples by reducing the cost of accessing IVF treatment in line with core and essence of medical practice.

Fertigold Fertility Clinic is a dedicated fertility clinic, offering full range of modern fertility services.

Wilson further informed that Fertigold Fertility Clinic believes that its clients deserve to be treated with respect, dignity and privacy and is committed to providing a supportive, compassionate and

The post Centre counters high cost of infertility treatment appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

