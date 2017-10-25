Charles Okocha a.k.a Igwe Tupac buys self N7M Lexus SUV
Nollywood actor, Charles Okocha a.k.a Igwe Tupac has taken to Instagram to show off his new Lexus SUV worth N7million. The actor who called his new car ‘Nunu’, wrote; “Thanking God for ma Nu Nu #HatersShoveItUpYourAss #NuNu”
