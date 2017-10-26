Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Charly Boy gets the opinion of his followers on Timi Dakolo’s divorce ‘yan’

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Yesterday was quite dramatic and eventful as our very own celebrities were engaged in a battle of ‘wits’ and an all round slug fest. The renowned veteran of the arena Daddy Freeze (Mayweather) replied some one we thought was a novice as far as celebrity conflict is concerned Timi Dakolo (mcGregor), when the latter shared …

The post Charly Boy gets the opinion of his followers on Timi Dakolo’s divorce ‘yan’ appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.