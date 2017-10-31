Pages Navigation Menu

Charly Boy, others talk tough over Maina, Lawal, Oke, warn Buhari

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Entertainment, News | 0 comments

OurMumuDonDo movement has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure former Secretary to the Government of the Federation; Babachir Lawal and former Director General of the National Intelligence Agency; Ayodele Oke are prosecuted. This is contained in a joint statement on Tuesday issued by co-conveners – Charles Oputa, Deji Adeyanju, Ariyo Dare Atoye, Bako Abdul […]

