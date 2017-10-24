Charting course for global competiveness highlights Union Bank leadership confab









Union Bank of Nigeria, as part of activities marking the final leg of its centenary celebration, will host a thought leadership conference in Lagos.

According to Emeka Emuwa, CEO of bank, as the bank’s celebrations reach a highpoint this week with the activities in Lagos, it is important to note that we are celebrating both our rich heritage and our promise laden future.

The conference tagged: The Next 100: A Call to Action to lead a high-level discussion to advance ideas on how Nigeria can chart its course to prosperity and become a first world player within next 100 years.

Emuwa said as the company forge ahead, they were focused on the next century and had significant plans to deliver even more value to customers.

To him, “As the bank launches into the next century, it remains committed to being recognised as a highly respected provider of quality banking services with an ambition hinged on successfully delivering against six strategic pillars including the quality of customer experience, client base, talent, banking platform, professional standards and earnings.”

The bank kicked off activities to mark its Centenary Anniversary Week in Lagos with a visit to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday.

Members of the Board of Directors and Management of the Bank led by the Chairman, Cyril Odu and the CEO, Emeka Emuwa were part of the delegation who carried out the ceremonial act of ringing the closing bell on the floor of the exchange with the CEO of the NSE, Oscar Onyema, on hand to receive the Union Bank team.

The visit to the NSE was the first in a series of celebratory activities lined up for Union Bank’s Centenary Anniversary Week in Lagos, which is the final leg of its celebrations across the country.

The weeklong celebration in Lagos comes on the heels of regional celebrations, which have held over the course of the year in Edo, Osun, Kano, Rivers, Abuja, Enugu and Oyo with customers, stakeholders and Government functionaries in attendance.

Other activities planned for the Centenary Anniversary Week in Lagos include the launch of the newly upgraded branch located within the Head Office, the iconic Stallion Plaza and the presentation of a car to the winner of the Centenary anniversary customer promotion, which kicked off earlier in the year.

