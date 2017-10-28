Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Check out Day 3 Street Styles at Heineken #LFDW17 – BellaNaija

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


BellaNaija

Check out Day 3 Street Styles at Heineken #LFDW17
BellaNaija
It's day 3 already of the 2017 Heineken Lagos Fashion & Design Week, and no one is calming down. Everyone came full glam in their best street style, no mercy. See all our favorites from the #LFDW17 below: Temi Otedola, Denrele, all our Favourites from
Heineken LFDW Day Three Street Style LooksGuardian (blog)

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.