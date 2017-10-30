Check out Olu Jacobs, His Wife Joke Silva & Ali Baba In Cute Photo
Veteran entertainment couple, Olu and Joke Silva-Jacobs pictured with Nigeria’s king of comedy Alibaba in a very beautiful and captivating photo. The photo below is very cute and deserves a nice caption. However, we await your caption to photo:
The post Check out Olu Jacobs, His Wife Joke Silva & Ali Baba In Cute Photo appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!