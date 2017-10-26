Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Check Out The Festival Schedule For AFRIFF 2017

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The 7th edition of the Africa International Film Festival ( AFRIFF ) holds October 29th – November 4th in Lagos, Nigeria.

Check out the festival schedule below

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

DAY 1:     Sunday, October 29, 2017    

OPENING NIGHT FILM                

 Waiting For Hassana – a short film By Ifunanya Maduka 

 I Am Not a Witch a film By Rungano Nyoni          

only Invites and “All Access” Pass admits

Venue: 

 

Genesis Cinema

The Psalms Lekki Mall, Lagos.

Time:   7 pm – 10 pm

                                 

             

 

 

 Red Carpet & Cocktails begin at 6 pm 

Soirée: 

 

 

 

 

 

Opening Night Party  “strictly by Invitation”

South Eatery and Social House

92b Younis Bashorun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos

10.30 pm 

 

DAY 2 – 6:    Monday, October 30th, 2017 – Friday, November 3, 2017

SCREENING AT THE CINEMAS

167 world class films by African Film makers, Africans in the Diaspora and Friends of Africa

 

Venue 1: 

 

Genesis Deluxe Cinemas

The Palms Shopping Mall, Lekki, Lagos

Venue 2: 

 

 

 

Film Genres:

Silverbird Cinemas

Silverbird Galleria, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos

            

 

FEATURE FILMS

SHORT FILMS

ANIMATION

STUDENT SHORT FILMS 

DOCUMENTARIES

INTERNATIONAL PANAORAMA

Time:  

 

 10 am – 10 pm

***Admission is Free

 

DAY 2 – 5: Monday, October 30, 2017 – Friday, November 3, 2017

 AFRIFF TALENT DEVELOPMENT WORKSHOPS

 ***For Registered Students only

Venue:  Afrinolly Space, Plot 5 Etal Avenue, off Kudirat Abiola Way Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos

Beginners & Intermediate Classes

ACTING facilitated by Hilda Dokubo

BASIC DSLR FILMMAKING with CANON

WRITING FOR TV facilitated by Victor ‘Sanchez’ Aghahowa 

Time:  10 am – 5 pm

 

DAY 5 & 6:     Thursday & Friday, Nov. 2-3, 2017

WORKSHOP INDUSTRY DAY

Focus is to expose the young up comers to professional and educational opportunities immediately and dialogue in keynote conversations, aimed at sharing knowledge, ideas and trends to empower for the future

  ***Pre-selected trainees and registered delegates only  
Venue: 

AFRINOLLY SPACE  

Plot 5 Etal Avenue, off Kudirat Abiola Way  

Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos 

 

Session 1 

 

 

THE D.I.Y OF FILMMAKING

In conversation with UK filmmakers Moyo and Morayo Akande, facilitated by the British Council

 

Thurdsay 2nd Nov, 10 am – 11am 

Session 2 

BLACK DIASPORIC CINEMA

In conversation with UK filmmakers Shola Amoo 

 

Thurdsay 2nd Nov, 11 am – 12 noon

  

 
Session 4 

ACTING MASTERCLASS

with Segun Arinze

 

Friday Nov, 3rd, 10-12 noon pm

 

DAY 2:   Monday, October 30, 2017

 INDUSTRY PROGRAM  

Focus is to dialogue in keynote conversations, masterclasses and seminars, aimed at sharing knowledge, ideas and trends to empower film industry professionals. 

Venue: 

 

Africa Artist Foundation/Genesis Cinemas,  

54 Raymond Njoku Street, Ikoyi/The Palms Lekki Mall, Lagos

Session 1

Below The Line – Perspectives from behind the Camera  keynote conversations centering on matters relating to technical film crew in

Nigeria. Facilitated by BCI studios featuring Queen Martin (Line Producer), Bose Oshin (Producer Manager/Line Producer) Baba Agba (Cinematographer), Ayodele Onyekachi Banjo (Post Supervisor and Editor), Michael “Truth”

Ogunlade (Composer)

10 am – 2 pm

 

Session 2

 

 

 

Understanding African Entertainment Across Borders

Panel Discussion

keynote conversation on divergent opinions held of African Films, the current place of African entertainment content on the global scene, partnerships, exporting our African content and the its future, riding on technology and strategic partnerships. By facilitated by Forde Pro.

3 pm – 5 pm

 

 

 ***For Registered Industry Delegates & Media Delegates                             only “All Access” Pass admits

 

DAY 3 :  Tuesday, October 31st, 2017

INDUSTRY PROGRAM

 

Focus is to dialogue in keynote conversations, master classes and seminars, aimed at sharing knowledge, ideas and trends to empower film industry professionals. 

.***For Registered Industry Delegates & Media                                                only “All Access” Pass admits

 

Venue: 

 

Genesis Cinemas/Ultima Studios,   

The Palms Lekki Mall and Funke Zainab Usman Street, Admiralty Way, Lekki

 
Session 1

Lighting Design Masterclass with Christian Epps

Masterclass

By Christian Epps facilitated by the Embassy of The United States

10 am – 4 pm

 
Session 2

Film festival Success: Developing Your Festival Strategy

Seminar

By Nadia Denton facilitated by The British Council  

10 am – 12 noon

 
Session 3 South Africa Co-financing and Co-production session.  

Business Clinic/Presentation

Facilitated by Mahmood Ali-Balogun, featuring presentations from the KwaZulu

Natal Film Commission and the National FIlm and Video Foundation South Africa.

At the Eko Hotels and Suites by 11 am – 1 pm

 
Session 4

Recording Sound and Producing for Television.  

Masterclass

By Steve Whitford, Professional Sound Recordist & Digital Film Expert (University of Portsmouth)Lucy Brown, Head of Film & Television (University of Greenwich) and Alex Lichtensels, Film & Television (University of Greenwich) 1 pm – 3pm

 
Session 5

MY STORY, THEIR MONEY: Packaging and Pitching African stories to the Global Film Market.  

Business Clinic/Presentation

By Victoria Thomas Facilitated by the British council.

3 pm – 5 pm

 

 
Session 6 Screening of Dream, Girl/Women & Entrepreneurship
            

Keynote Conversation

With American documentary filmmaker Erin Bagwell, facilitated by the Embassy of the United States. Featuring Uche Jombo (CEO Uche Jombo Studios), Emem Isong (Royal Arts Academy), Blessing Egbe (BConcept Network Productions),

Moderated by Kemi Lala Akindoju

6:00 pm – 8 pm 

 
 

US Embassy Private Hosting      

8 pm – 11 pm

Consul General‘s Residence 

 

           Strictly by Invitation

 

 

 

 

AFRIFF Hangout                        

8 pm – Midnight

Venue to be announced Later!

                 

   only “All Access” Pass admits

 

DAY 4Wednesday, November 1, 2017

INDUSTRY PROGRAM

Focus is to dialogue in keynote conversations, masterclasses and seminars, aimed at sharing knowledge, ideas and trends to empower film industry professionals. 

  ***For Registered Industry Delegates & Media                                                only “All Access” Pass admits

 

Venue: 

 

Genesis Cinemas/Ultima Studios,   

The Palms Lekki Mall and Funke Zainab Usman Street, Admiralty Way, Lekki

 
Session 1 Lighting Design Masterclass with Christian Epps

Masterclass

By Christian Epps facilitated by the Embassy of The United States 10 am – 4 pm

 

 

Session 2

 

Creative Hustle: Alternative career pathways in film.  

Panel Discussion

By Shola Amoo, Isioma Osagie (TBC), Nadia Denton (Moderator), Steve

Whitford Facilitated by the British council

10 am – 12 noon

Session 3

 

NIgerian Arthouse Cinema – creating a new kind of Nigerian cinema 

Seminar/Keynote Conversation

By the Surreal 16 Collective, moderated by Newton Aduaka 1pm – 3 pm

Session 4

 

 PUNUKA Presents – Preparations and Precautions for Film And TV production – Everything you need to know to make sure you are on the right side of the law” 

 

Masterclass

By Isioma Idigbe facilitate by Punuka Solicitors 3 pm – 5pm

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Institut Francais/French Embassy Cocktails

7 pm – 10 pm

General Consulate of France, 

1 Oyinkan Abayomi Drive, Ikoyi

 

   Strictly by Invitation

 

DAY 5:  Thursday, November 2, 2017

 

 

Focus is to dialogue in keynote conversations, master classes and seminars, aimed at sharing knowledge, ideas and trends to empower film industry professionals.  

 ***For Registered Industry Delegates & Media                                                only “All Access” Pass admits

 

Venue: 

 

 

Silverbird Cinemas/Genesis Cinemas/Terra Kulture

133 Ahmadu Bello Way/ Palms Lekki Mall/1376 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island.

 

Session 1

 

Funding Opportunities For Nollywood (Scriptwriting, Production funds)

Presentation

By Julien Ezanno, Head of bilateral relations at the National Center for Cinema and The Moving Image, France. Facilitated by Institut Francais/Embassy Of France

1 pm – 3 pm

Session 2

Le Cinema Au Service De La Diplomatie – The Role of Cinema in diplomacy  

Panel Discussion

By Julien Ezanno, Head of bilateral relations at the National Center for Cinema and The Moving Image, France, Hon. Desmond Eliott, Lagos State Legislature, Honourable Minister of Information Alhaji Lai Mohammed. Moderated by Bikiya

Graham Douglas  3 pm – 5 pm

   
Session 3 Canon Live Streaming Masterclass 

Special Masterclass 

(Production houses/broadcast Media/vloggers/bloggers/religious organisations/event agencies only. Facilitated by Canon

  1 pm – 5 pm, Genesis Cinemas, Palms Lekki Mall

 

 

Special U.S Embassy Documentary Screenings  –  Open to Public. 11 pm – 3 pm at Terra Kulture, 1376 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

French Cultural Night/Screening – only “All Access” Pass admits. 7 pm – 10 pm at Terra Kulture, 1376 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

AFRIFF HANGOUT – only “All Access” Pass admits. 10 pm – till late at BNatural Spa 14 Abagbon Cl, Victoria Island, Lagos.

 

 

DAY 6:  Friday, November 3rd, 2017.

INDUSTRY PROGRAM ENDS

Focus is to dialogue in keynote conversations, master classes and seminars, aimed at sharing knowledge, ideas and trends to empower film industry professionals. 

***For Registered Industry Delegates & Media                                                only “All Access” Pass admits

 

Venue: 

 

Genesis Cinemas/Eko Hotels and Suites

The Palms, Lekki Mall/Adetokunbo ademola Street Victoria Island Lagos

 
Session 1 Accelerate Filmmaker Project Session

            

 

 

 

Presentation

With Lala Akindoju, facilitated by Accelerate TV and AFRIFF

10 am – 12 pm

Session 3

Technology Driven by Entertainment

Panel Discussion

Facilitated by Accessbank featuring Ntel, Cisco, 9Mobile

Introducing NVIVO TV

Presentation

By Cisco

1 pm – 3 pm

Session 4     

 

Production and Distribution of African Content (Production et distribution des contenus africains)

Panel Discussion

Moderated by Bikiya Graham Douglas. Featuring Alain Modot (MD DIFFA),

David Kessler (MD Studio Orange), Olukayode A. Pitan (MD Bank of Industry)

Kunle Afolayam (CEO Golden Effects Studio). Facilitated By Institut Francais/Embassy Of France

3 pm – 5 pm

               

DAY 6Friday, November 3, 2017

CLOSING FILM

 

Felicite a film By Alain Gomis       

Venue:  Genesis Cinema, The Palms Lekki Mall, Lagos

only “All Access” Pass admits

Time: 7 pm – 10 pm

 

Rave:  Festival Party

Venue: Tilt Lounge 33 Olubunmi Owa Street, around CBC towers, Lekki Phase 1

Time: 10 pm  

 

 

 DAY 7Saturday, November 4th, 2017

AFRIFF GLOBE AWARDS

 

     

Venue: 

 

Eko Convention Centre 

Eko Hotel & Suites,Victoria Island, Lagos

 
Time:   7 pm – 11 pm  

                                 

             

 

 

 Red Carpet & Cocktails begin at 6 pm   

After Party:

 

 Soirée 

Eko Convention Centre 

Eko Hotel & Suites,Victoria Island, Lagos

  

 

 

 

 

 

The post Check Out The Festival Schedule For AFRIFF 2017 appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.