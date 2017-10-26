Check Out The Festival Schedule For AFRIFF 2017
The 7th edition of the Africa International Film Festival ( AFRIFF ) holds October 29th – November 4th in Lagos, Nigeria.
Check out the festival schedule below
DAY 1: Sunday, October 29, 2017
OPENING NIGHT FILM
Waiting For Hassana – a short film By Ifunanya Maduka
I Am Not a Witch – a film By Rungano Nyoni
only Invites and “All Access” Pass admits
|
Venue:
|
Genesis Cinema
The Psalms Lekki Mall, Lagos.
|Time:
|7 pm – 10 pm
|
|Red Carpet & Cocktails begin at 6 pm
|
Soirée:
|
Opening Night Party “strictly by Invitation”
South Eatery and Social House
92b Younis Bashorun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos
10.30 pm
DAY 2 – 6: Monday, October 30th, 2017 – Friday, November 3, 2017
SCREENING AT THE CINEMAS
167 world class films by African Film makers, Africans in the Diaspora and Friends of Africa
|
Venue 1:
|
Genesis Deluxe Cinemas
The Palms Shopping Mall, Lekki, Lagos
|
Venue 2:
Film Genres:
|
Silverbird Cinemas
Silverbird Galleria, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos
|
|
FEATURE FILMS
SHORT FILMS
ANIMATION
STUDENT SHORT FILMS
DOCUMENTARIES
INTERNATIONAL PANAORAMA
|
Time:
|10 am – 10 pm
***Admission is Free
DAY 2 – 5: Monday, October 30, 2017 – Friday, November 3, 2017
AFRIFF TALENT DEVELOPMENT WORKSHOPS
***For Registered Students only
Venue: Afrinolly Space, Plot 5 Etal Avenue, off Kudirat Abiola Way Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos
Beginners & Intermediate Classes
ACTING facilitated by Hilda Dokubo
BASIC DSLR FILMMAKING with CANON
WRITING FOR TV facilitated by Victor ‘Sanchez’ Aghahowa
Time: 10 am – 5 pm
DAY 5 & 6: Thursday & Friday, Nov. 2-3, 2017
WORKSHOP INDUSTRY DAY
Focus is to expose the young up comers to professional and educational opportunities immediately and dialogue in keynote conversations, aimed at sharing knowledge, ideas and trends to empower for the future
|***Pre-selected trainees and registered delegates only
|Venue:
|
AFRINOLLY SPACE
Plot 5 Etal Avenue, off Kudirat Abiola Way
Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos
|
Session 1
|
THE D.I.Y OF FILMMAKING
In conversation with UK filmmakers Moyo and Morayo Akande, facilitated by the British Council
Thurdsay 2nd Nov, 10 am – 11am
|Session 2
|
BLACK DIASPORIC CINEMA
In conversation with UK filmmakers Shola Amoo
Thurdsay 2nd Nov, 11 am – 12 noon
|Session 4
|
ACTING MASTERCLASS
with Segun Arinze
Friday Nov, 3rd, 10-12 noon pm
DAY 2: Monday, October 30, 2017
INDUSTRY PROGRAM
Focus is to dialogue in keynote conversations, masterclasses and seminars, aimed at sharing knowledge, ideas and trends to empower film industry professionals.
|
Venue:
|
Africa Artist Foundation/Genesis Cinemas,
54 Raymond Njoku Street, Ikoyi/The Palms Lekki Mall, Lagos
|Session 1
|
Below The Line – Perspectives from behind the Camera keynote conversations centering on matters relating to technical film crew in
Nigeria. Facilitated by BCI studios featuring Queen Martin (Line Producer), Bose Oshin (Producer Manager/Line Producer) Baba Agba (Cinematographer), Ayodele Onyekachi Banjo (Post Supervisor and Editor), Michael “Truth”
Ogunlade (Composer)
10 am – 2 pm
|
Session 2
|
Understanding African Entertainment Across Borders
Panel Discussion
keynote conversation on divergent opinions held of African Films, the current place of African entertainment content on the global scene, partnerships, exporting our African content and the its future, riding on technology and strategic partnerships. By facilitated by Forde Pro.
3 pm – 5 pm
***For Registered Industry Delegates & Media Delegates only “All Access” Pass admits
DAY 3 : Tuesday, October 31st, 2017
INDUSTRY PROGRAM
Focus is to dialogue in keynote conversations, master classes and seminars, aimed at sharing knowledge, ideas and trends to empower film industry professionals.
.***For Registered Industry Delegates & Media only “All Access” Pass admits
|
Venue:
|
Genesis Cinemas/Ultima Studios,
The Palms Lekki Mall and Funke Zainab Usman Street, Admiralty Way, Lekki
|Session 1
|
Lighting Design Masterclass with Christian Epps
Masterclass
By Christian Epps facilitated by the Embassy of The United States
10 am – 4 pm
|Session 2
|
Film festival Success: Developing Your Festival Strategy
Seminar
By Nadia Denton facilitated by The British Council
10 am – 12 noon
|Session 3
|South Africa Co-financing and Co-production session.
Business Clinic/Presentation
Facilitated by Mahmood Ali-Balogun, featuring presentations from the KwaZulu
Natal Film Commission and the National FIlm and Video Foundation South Africa.
At the Eko Hotels and Suites by 11 am – 1 pm
|Session 4
|
Recording Sound and Producing for Television.
Masterclass
By Steve Whitford, Professional Sound Recordist & Digital Film Expert (University of Portsmouth)Lucy Brown, Head of Film & Television (University of Greenwich) and Alex Lichtensels, Film & Television (University of Greenwich) 1 pm – 3pm
|Session 5
|
MY STORY, THEIR MONEY: Packaging and Pitching African stories to the Global Film Market.
Business Clinic/Presentation
By Victoria Thomas Facilitated by the British council.
3 pm – 5 pm
|Session 6
|Screening of Dream, Girl/Women & Entrepreneurship
|
Keynote Conversation
With American documentary filmmaker Erin Bagwell, facilitated by the Embassy of the United States. Featuring Uche Jombo (CEO Uche Jombo Studios), Emem Isong (Royal Arts Academy), Blessing Egbe (BConcept Network Productions),
|
Moderated by Kemi Lala Akindoju
6:00 pm – 8 pm
|
US Embassy Private Hosting
8 pm – 11 pm
Consul General‘s Residence
|Strictly by Invitation
|
|
AFRIFF Hangout
8 pm – Midnight
Venue to be announced Later!
|only “All Access” Pass admits
DAY 4: Wednesday, November 1, 2017
INDUSTRY PROGRAM
Focus is to dialogue in keynote conversations, masterclasses and seminars, aimed at sharing knowledge, ideas and trends to empower film industry professionals.
***For Registered Industry Delegates & Media only “All Access” Pass admits
|
Venue:
|
Genesis Cinemas/Ultima Studios,
The Palms Lekki Mall and Funke Zainab Usman Street, Admiralty Way, Lekki
|Session 1
|Lighting Design Masterclass with Christian Epps
Masterclass
By Christian Epps facilitated by the Embassy of The United States 10 am – 4 pm
|
Session 2
|
Creative Hustle: Alternative career pathways in film.
Panel Discussion
By Shola Amoo, Isioma Osagie (TBC), Nadia Denton (Moderator), Steve
Whitford Facilitated by the British council
10 am – 12 noon
|
Session 3
|
NIgerian Arthouse Cinema – creating a new kind of Nigerian cinema
Seminar/Keynote Conversation
By the Surreal 16 Collective, moderated by Newton Aduaka 1pm – 3 pm
|
Session 4
|PUNUKA Presents – Preparations and Precautions for Film And TV production – Everything you need to know to make sure you are on the right side of the law”
|
Masterclass
By Isioma Idigbe facilitate by Punuka Solicitors 3 pm – 5pm
|
|
Institut Francais/French Embassy Cocktails
7 pm – 10 pm
General Consulate of France,
1 Oyinkan Abayomi Drive, Ikoyi
|Strictly by Invitation
DAY 5: Thursday, November 2, 2017
Focus is to dialogue in keynote conversations, master classes and seminars, aimed at sharing knowledge, ideas and trends to empower film industry professionals.
***For Registered Industry Delegates & Media only “All Access” Pass admits
|
Venue:
|
Silverbird Cinemas/Genesis Cinemas/Terra Kulture
133 Ahmadu Bello Way/ Palms Lekki Mall/1376 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island.
|
Session 1
|
Funding Opportunities For Nollywood (Scriptwriting, Production funds)
Presentation
By Julien Ezanno, Head of bilateral relations at the National Center for Cinema and The Moving Image, France. Facilitated by Institut Francais/Embassy Of France
1 pm – 3 pm
|Session 2
|
Le Cinema Au Service De La Diplomatie – The Role of Cinema in diplomacy
Panel Discussion
By Julien Ezanno, Head of bilateral relations at the National Center for Cinema and The Moving Image, France, Hon. Desmond Eliott, Lagos State Legislature, Honourable Minister of Information Alhaji Lai Mohammed. Moderated by Bikiya
Graham Douglas 3 pm – 5 pm
|Session 3
|Canon Live Streaming Masterclass
Special Masterclass
(Production houses/broadcast Media/vloggers/bloggers/religious organisations/event agencies only. Facilitated by Canon
1 pm – 5 pm, Genesis Cinemas, Palms Lekki Mall
Special U.S Embassy Documentary Screenings – Open to Public. 11 pm – 3 pm at Terra Kulture, 1376 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos.
French Cultural Night/Screening – only “All Access” Pass admits. 7 pm – 10 pm at Terra Kulture, 1376 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos.
AFRIFF HANGOUT – only “All Access” Pass admits. 10 pm – till late at BNatural Spa 14 Abagbon Cl, Victoria Island, Lagos.
DAY 6: Friday, November 3rd, 2017.
INDUSTRY PROGRAM ENDS
Focus is to dialogue in keynote conversations, master classes and seminars, aimed at sharing knowledge, ideas and trends to empower film industry professionals.
***For Registered Industry Delegates & Media only “All Access” Pass admits
|
Venue:
|
Genesis Cinemas/Eko Hotels and Suites
The Palms, Lekki Mall/Adetokunbo ademola Street Victoria Island Lagos
|Session 1
|Accelerate Filmmaker Project Session
|
|
Presentation
With Lala Akindoju, facilitated by Accelerate TV and AFRIFF
10 am – 12 pm
|Session 3
|
Technology Driven by Entertainment
Panel Discussion
Facilitated by Accessbank featuring Ntel, Cisco, 9Mobile
Introducing NVIVO TV
Presentation
By Cisco
1 pm – 3 pm
|
Session 4
|
Production and Distribution of African Content (Production et distribution des contenus africains)
Panel Discussion
Moderated by Bikiya Graham Douglas. Featuring Alain Modot (MD DIFFA),
David Kessler (MD Studio Orange), Olukayode A. Pitan (MD Bank of Industry)
Kunle Afolayam (CEO Golden Effects Studio). Facilitated By Institut Francais/Embassy Of France
3 pm – 5 pm
DAY 6: Friday, November 3, 2017
CLOSING FILM
Felicite – a film By Alain Gomis
Venue: Genesis Cinema, The Palms Lekki Mall, Lagos
only “All Access” Pass admits
Time: 7 pm – 10 pm
Rave: Festival Party
Venue: Tilt Lounge 33 Olubunmi Owa Street, around CBC towers, Lekki Phase 1
Time: 10 pm
DAY 7: Saturday, November 4th, 2017
AFRIFF GLOBE AWARDS
|
Venue:
|
Eko Convention Centre
Eko Hotel & Suites,Victoria Island, Lagos
|Time:
|7 pm – 11 pm
|
|Red Carpet & Cocktails begin at 6 pm
|
After Party:
|Soirée
Eko Convention Centre
Eko Hotel & Suites,Victoria Island, Lagos
