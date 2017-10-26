Check Out The Festival Schedule For AFRIFF 2017

The 7th edition of the Africa International Film Festival ( AFRIFF ) holds October 29th – November 4th in Lagos, Nigeria.

Check out the festival schedule below

DAY 1: Sunday, October 29, 2017

OPENING NIGHT FILM

Waiting For Hassana – a short film By Ifunanya Maduka

I Am Not a Witch – a film By Rungano Nyoni

only Invites and “All Access” Pass admits

Venue: Genesis Cinema The Psalms Lekki Mall, Lagos. Time: 7 pm – 10 pm Red Carpet & Cocktails begin at 6 pm Soirée: Opening Night Party “strictly by Invitation” South Eatery and Social House 92b Younis Bashorun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos 10.30 pm

DAY 2 – 6: Monday, October 30th, 2017 – Friday, November 3, 2017

SCREENING AT THE CINEMAS

167 world class films by African Film makers, Africans in the Diaspora and Friends of Africa

Venue 1: Genesis Deluxe Cinemas The Palms Shopping Mall, Lekki, Lagos Venue 2: Film Genres: Silverbird Cinemas Silverbird Galleria, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos FEATURE FILMS SHORT FILMS ANIMATION STUDENT SHORT FILMS DOCUMENTARIES INTERNATIONAL PANAORAMA Time: 10 am – 10 pm

***Admission is Free

DAY 2 – 5: Monday, October 30, 2017 – Friday, November 3, 2017

AFRIFF TALENT DEVELOPMENT WORKSHOPS

***For Registered Students only

Venue: Afrinolly Space, Plot 5 Etal Avenue, off Kudirat Abiola Way Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos

Beginners & Intermediate Classes

ACTING facilitated by Hilda Dokubo

BASIC DSLR FILMMAKING with CANON

WRITING FOR TV facilitated by Victor ‘Sanchez’ Aghahowa

Time: 10 am – 5 pm

DAY 5 & 6: Thursday & Friday, Nov. 2-3, 2017

WORKSHOP INDUSTRY DAY

Focus is to expose the young up comers to professional and educational opportunities immediately and dialogue in keynote conversations, aimed at sharing knowledge, ideas and trends to empower for the future

***Pre-selected trainees and registered delegates only Venue: AFRINOLLY SPACE Plot 5 Etal Avenue, off Kudirat Abiola Way Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos Session 1 THE D.I.Y OF FILMMAKING In conversation with UK filmmakers Moyo and Morayo Akande, facilitated by the British Council Thurdsay 2nd Nov, 10 am – 11am Session 2 BLACK DIASPORIC CINEMA In conversation with UK filmmakers Shola Amoo Thurdsay 2nd Nov, 11 am – 12 noon Session 4 ACTING MASTERCLASS with Segun Arinze Friday Nov, 3rd, 10-12 noon pm

DAY 2: Monday, October 30, 2017

INDUSTRY PROGRAM

Focus is to dialogue in keynote conversations, masterclasses and seminars, aimed at sharing knowledge, ideas and trends to empower film industry professionals.

Venue: Africa Artist Foundation/Genesis Cinemas, 54 Raymond Njoku Street, Ikoyi/The Palms Lekki Mall, Lagos Session 1 Below The Line – Perspectives from behind the Camera keynote conversations centering on matters relating to technical film crew in Nigeria. Facilitated by BCI studios featuring Queen Martin (Line Producer), Bose Oshin (Producer Manager/Line Producer) Baba Agba (Cinematographer), Ayodele Onyekachi Banjo (Post Supervisor and Editor), Michael “Truth” Ogunlade (Composer) 10 am – 2 pm Session 2 Understanding African Entertainment Across Borders Panel Discussion keynote conversation on divergent opinions held of African Films, the current place of African entertainment content on the global scene, partnerships, exporting our African content and the its future, riding on technology and strategic partnerships. By facilitated by Forde Pro. 3 pm – 5 pm

***For Registered Industry Delegates & Media Delegates only “All Access” Pass admits

DAY 3 : Tuesday, October 31st, 2017

INDUSTRY PROGRAM

Focus is to dialogue in keynote conversations, master classes and seminars, aimed at sharing knowledge, ideas and trends to empower film industry professionals.

.***For Registered Industry Delegates & Media only “All Access” Pass admits

Venue: Genesis Cinemas/Ultima Studios, The Palms Lekki Mall and Funke Zainab Usman Street, Admiralty Way, Lekki Session 1 Lighting Design Masterclass with Christian Epps Masterclass By Christian Epps facilitated by the Embassy of The United States 10 am – 4 pm Session 2 Film festival Success: Developing Your Festival Strategy Seminar By Nadia Denton facilitated by The British Council 10 am – 12 noon Session 3 South Africa Co-financing and Co-production session. Business Clinic/Presentation Facilitated by Mahmood Ali-Balogun, featuring presentations from the KwaZulu Natal Film Commission and the National FIlm and Video Foundation South Africa. At the Eko Hotels and Suites by 11 am – 1 pm

Session 4 Recording Sound and Producing for Television. Masterclass By Steve Whitford, Professional Sound Recordist & Digital Film Expert (University of Portsmouth)Lucy Brown, Head of Film & Television (University of Greenwich) and Alex Lichtensels, Film & Television (University of Greenwich) 1 pm – 3pm Session 5 MY STORY, THEIR MONEY: Packaging and Pitching African stories to the Global Film Market. Business Clinic/Presentation By Victoria Thomas Facilitated by the British council. 3 pm – 5 pm Session 6 Screening of Dream, Girl/Women & Entrepreneurship Keynote Conversation With American documentary filmmaker Erin Bagwell, facilitated by the Embassy of the United States. Featuring Uche Jombo (CEO Uche Jombo Studios), Emem Isong (Royal Arts Academy), Blessing Egbe (BConcept Network Productions), Moderated by Kemi Lala Akindoju 6:00 pm – 8 pm US Embassy Private Hosting 8 pm – 11 pm Consul General‘s Residence Strictly by Invitation AFRIFF Hangout 8 pm – Midnight Venue to be announced Later! only “All Access” Pass admits

DAY 4: Wednesday, November 1, 2017

INDUSTRY PROGRAM

Focus is to dialogue in keynote conversations, masterclasses and seminars, aimed at sharing knowledge, ideas and trends to empower film industry professionals.

***For Registered Industry Delegates & Media only “All Access” Pass admits

Venue: Genesis Cinemas/Ultima Studios, The Palms Lekki Mall and Funke Zainab Usman Street, Admiralty Way, Lekki Session 1 Lighting Design Masterclass with Christian Epps Masterclass By Christian Epps facilitated by the Embassy of The United States 10 am – 4 pm

Session 2 Creative Hustle: Alternative career pathways in film. Panel Discussion By Shola Amoo, Isioma Osagie (TBC), Nadia Denton (Moderator), Steve Whitford Facilitated by the British council 10 am – 12 noon Session 3 NIgerian Arthouse Cinema – creating a new kind of Nigerian cinema Seminar/Keynote Conversation By the Surreal 16 Collective, moderated by Newton Aduaka 1pm – 3 pm Session 4 PUNUKA Presents – Preparations and Precautions for Film And TV production – Everything you need to know to make sure you are on the right side of the law” Masterclass By Isioma Idigbe facilitate by Punuka Solicitors 3 pm – 5pm Institut Francais/French Embassy Cocktails 7 pm – 10 pm General Consulate of France, 1 Oyinkan Abayomi Drive, Ikoyi Strictly by Invitation

DAY 5: Thursday, November 2, 2017

Focus is to dialogue in keynote conversations, master classes and seminars, aimed at sharing knowledge, ideas and trends to empower film industry professionals.

***For Registered Industry Delegates & Media only “All Access” Pass admits

Venue: Silverbird Cinemas/Genesis Cinemas/Terra Kulture 133 Ahmadu Bello Way/ Palms Lekki Mall/1376 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island. Session 1 Funding Opportunities For Nollywood (Scriptwriting, Production funds) Presentation By Julien Ezanno, Head of bilateral relations at the National Center for Cinema and The Moving Image, France. Facilitated by Institut Francais/Embassy Of France 1 pm – 3 pm Session 2 Le Cinema Au Service De La Diplomatie – The Role of Cinema in diplomacy Panel Discussion By Julien Ezanno, Head of bilateral relations at the National Center for Cinema and The Moving Image, France, Hon. Desmond Eliott, Lagos State Legislature, Honourable Minister of Information Alhaji Lai Mohammed. Moderated by Bikiya Graham Douglas 3 pm – 5 pm Session 3 Canon Live Streaming Masterclass Special Masterclass (Production houses/broadcast Media/vloggers/bloggers/religious organisations/event agencies only. Facilitated by Canon 1 pm – 5 pm, Genesis Cinemas, Palms Lekki Mall

Special U.S Embassy Documentary Screenings – Open to Public. 11 pm – 3 pm at Terra Kulture, 1376 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos. French Cultural Night/Screening – only “All Access” Pass admits. 7 pm – 10 pm at Terra Kulture, 1376 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos. AFRIFF HANGOUT – only “All Access” Pass admits. 10 pm – till late at BNatural Spa 14 Abagbon Cl, Victoria Island, Lagos.

DAY 6: Friday, November 3rd, 2017.

INDUSTRY PROGRAM ENDS

Focus is to dialogue in keynote conversations, master classes and seminars, aimed at sharing knowledge, ideas and trends to empower film industry professionals.

***For Registered Industry Delegates & Media only “All Access” Pass admits

Venue: Genesis Cinemas/Eko Hotels and Suites The Palms, Lekki Mall/Adetokunbo ademola Street Victoria Island Lagos Session 1 Accelerate Filmmaker Project Session Presentation With Lala Akindoju, facilitated by Accelerate TV and AFRIFF 10 am – 12 pm Session 3 Technology Driven by Entertainment Panel Discussion Facilitated by Accessbank featuring Ntel, Cisco, 9Mobile Introducing NVIVO TV Presentation By Cisco 1 pm – 3 pm Session 4 Production and Distribution of African Content (Production et distribution des contenus africains) Panel Discussion Moderated by Bikiya Graham Douglas. Featuring Alain Modot (MD DIFFA), David Kessler (MD Studio Orange), Olukayode A. Pitan (MD Bank of Industry) Kunle Afolayam (CEO Golden Effects Studio). Facilitated By Institut Francais/Embassy Of France 3 pm – 5 pm

DAY 6: Friday, November 3, 2017

CLOSING FILM

Felicite – a film By Alain Gomis

Venue: Genesis Cinema, The Palms Lekki Mall, Lagos

only “All Access” Pass admits

Time: 7 pm – 10 pm

Rave: Festival Party

Venue: Tilt Lounge 33 Olubunmi Owa Street, around CBC towers, Lekki Phase 1

Time: 10 pm

DAY 7: Saturday, November 4th, 2017

AFRIFF GLOBE AWARDS

Venue: Eko Convention Centre Eko Hotel & Suites,Victoria Island, Lagos Time: 7 pm – 11 pm Red Carpet & Cocktails begin at 6 pm After Party: Soirée Eko Convention Centre Eko Hotel & Suites,Victoria Island, Lagos

