Checkout Burna Boy’s Newly Acquired Bentley (Photos)
Nigerian reggae-dancehall singer and songwriter Damini Ogulu, better known by his stage name Burna Boy, has just bought himself a brand new 2017 Bentley Bentayga. Burna Biy showed off his expensive automobile on his page. See photo below: source: 36ng
The post Checkout Burna Boy's Newly Acquired Bentley (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
