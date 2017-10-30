Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Checkout Photos From Falz The Bahd Guy’s ‘Playboy’ Themed 27th Birthday Party

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in Entertainment, News | 0 comments

Yes he is the birthday guy and on Saturday, October 28, 2017 Nigerian rapper, Falz The Bahd Guy and his manager, Femisoro Ajayi celebrated their birthday party.

For Falz, it was his 27th birthday and he opted for a ‘playboy’ themed celebration in honour of Hugh Hefner who died few weeks ago.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

See more photos below..

This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.