Checkout The Car Pastor Ibiyeomie Of Salvation Ministries Got As 55th Birthday Gift
It seems church business is the only business booming in Nigeria this days. From private jet to a phantom. Hmmm
Twitter users Innocent just shared this photos and post. According to him, his Pastor, David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministries was given the car below as one of his birthday gifts.
Is that a phantom? The popular Port Harcourt based man of God celebrated his 55th birthday few days ago.
