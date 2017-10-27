Checkout The Craziest & Awesome Cars From The Recently Held 2017 Tokyo Motor Show

Guyssss, something is not just right here, I must tell you. Why is it that the rest of the world are almost in the future while we as Africans are still toying away in religion? This question needs to be asked and answered.

The last time, I shared wonderful photos of a track-less train invented by China and its operational now. Its operating in Chinese mega cities. Well this time is for automobile and damn you are in for the break of your life as Toyota, Honda, Nissan, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Subaru, and many others showed off their coolest and craziest creations at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show.

For decades, the Tokyo Motor Show was the premier show in Asia. But with the rise of China as one of the world’s largest auto markets, the spotlight has been shifting towards shows in the Middle Kingdom. In reaction to this shift, Tokyo has turned itself into a techno-centric show with a focus on the future of mobility.

In addition, the Tokyo Motor Show shows off the latest offerings from Japan’s numerous manufacturers and their pint-sized “kei” cars offerings, which are indigenous to the country. The 2017 Tokyo Motor Show opens to the public on October 28 and will run until November 5.

As the main showcase for the Japanese auto industry, the country’s most prominent car makers came out in force. Leading the way was Toyota. The company debuted its vision for a smart car of the future called the Concept i. Closer to the production end of the development spectrum is the Toyota TJ Cruiser. It’s a subcompact crossover that could make it to showrooms one day.

Checkout the cars below….

The Kai Concept hatchback. (Newspress)

However, the two most aesthetically pleasing debutantes at the show come from Mazda in the form of the stunning Vision Coupe Concept and…

Honda also returned to its motorcycling roots with the self-balancing Riding Assist-e.

Honda wowed the show crowd when it pulled the covers off the stylish Sports EV concept.

Mitsubishi’s legendary Evolution marque made its first appearance since being axed last year. Unfortunately for the brand’s loyalists, it comes in the form of the e-Evolution Concept, an electric crossover SUV.

The BMW Z4 Concept

Toyota unveiled its Crown Concept at the show. It is essentially a lightly dressed up preview of the next generation Crown luxury sedan, a car we won’t see here in the US.

The company also brought back the departed Eclipse name in the form of the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross,

The Mercedes-AMG Project One hypercar

Nissan unveiled the LEAF NISMO Concept, a second generation LEAF EV that spent some time with the company’s in-house performance tuners, NISMO.

The company also unveiled the new Toyota Century. A Japanese entrant into the ultra-luxury market

Toyota’s Lexus premium brand introduced the eye-catching, autonomous LS + Concept.

Subaru gave the public a glimpse at the future of the company’s performance lineup with the athletic VIZIV concept.

Nissan also unveiled the edgy electric IMX concept crossover

The BMW 8 Series Coupe, and…

uzuki is the company that gave us the pint-size Samurai and Vitara SUVs. Naturally, its next step would be to deliver a tiny electric SUV. Here it is, the e-Survivor.

And then there’s the Toyota GR HV Sports Concept. It’s a hybrid sports car based on the current Toyota 86. (Newspress)

There was also a German presence at the show with the Audi Q8 Sport Concept,