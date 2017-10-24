Checkout Wedding Photos Of A Congolese Gay & His Belgian Lover Which Has Go Viral
Sometimes I try to imagine how a man will fall in love with a man and start touching him and all that, but I just can’t. Well, okwa onye na nkaya, ma owuru ndi Igbo. In the words of the last daughter of the black guy in Blask-ish series “so this feels right to you?”
The wedding pictures of a Congolese gay and his Belgian sweetheart have gone viral on the Internet and triggered outrage in the highly conservative continent.
In most countries in Sub-saharan Africa, homosexual relationships are still considered a taboo, and even a deadly sin against God.
More photos….
