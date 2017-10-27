Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says N’Golo Kante is ‘mostly ready’ for injury return – Evening Standard
|
Evening Standard
|
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says N'Golo Kante is 'mostly ready' for injury return
Evening Standard
Antonio Conte hopes to welcome N'Golo Kante back for Chelsea's Champions League tie with Roma next week, although the Frenchman will still be missing when the Blues travel to take on Bournemouth on Saturday. Kante has been sidelined with a …
