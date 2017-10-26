Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater: Wait for debut was ‘killing me’ but now I’m ready to kick on – Evening Standard

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Evening Standard

Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater: Wait for debut was 'killing me' but now I'm ready to kick on
Evening Standard
Danny Drinkwater has had to get used to doing a lot of waiting over the past few months. Now he just wants to make up for lost time. The England midfielder finally got to make his Chelsea debut on Wednesday and started putting one of the toughest
Danny Drinkwater: Waiting to make debut for Chelsea was 'killing me'ESPN.co.uk
Danny Drinkwater relieved to make Chelsea debutSports Mole
Drinkwater ready to kick on after making Chelsea debutRead Chelsea (blog)

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.