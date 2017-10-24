Chelsea v Everton preview: David Unsworth takes caretaker charge of Toffees – SkySports
SkySports
Chelsea v Everton preview: David Unsworth takes caretaker charge of Toffees
SkySports
Interim boss David Unsworth takes charge of Everton for the first time when they travel to Chelsea in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Wednesday. The U23s coach has stepped up following the departure of Ronald Koeman, who was sacked after a 5-2 …
