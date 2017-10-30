Chiefs lead anti-opposition agenda – NewsDay
|
NewsDay
|
Chiefs lead anti-opposition agenda
NewsDay
CHIEF'S Council president Fortune Charumbira has challenged traditional leaders from Binga, Matabeleland South province, to dissuade their subjects from supporting opposition parties and deliver a landslide electoral victory to Zanu PF in the upcoming …
Traditional leaders deserve dignity and respect
All gold belongs to chiefs, says Chief Charumbira
Zimbabwe: Mugabe Promises Chiefs More Farms
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!