Chiefs lead anti-opposition agenda – NewsDay

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


NewsDay

Chiefs lead anti-opposition agenda
NewsDay
CHIEF'S Council president Fortune Charumbira has challenged traditional leaders from Binga, Matabeleland South province, to dissuade their subjects from supporting opposition parties and deliver a landslide electoral victory to Zanu PF in the upcoming …
Traditional leaders deserve dignity and respectChronicle
All gold belongs to chiefs, says Chief CharumbiraNew Zimbabwe.com
Zimbabwe: Mugabe Promises Chiefs More FarmsAllAfrica.com
Nehanda Radio –ZimEye – Zimbabwe News –Bulawayo24 News (press release) (blog) –NewsdzeZimbabwe
all 13 news articles »

