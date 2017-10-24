Chika Uwazie’s TalentBase: The Importance of Social HR to Nigerian Businesses

When companies started to get into the social space to recruit people, not many people felt it was a good place for them to be. While some people still feel this way, many others have moved on and quickly accepted this as a norm, because the only thing that is constant they say is change. […]

The post Chika Uwazie’s TalentBase: The Importance of Social HR to Nigerian Businesses appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

