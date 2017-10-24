Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chika Uwazie’s TalentBase: The Importance of Social HR to Nigerian Businesses

Posted on Oct 24, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

When companies started to get into the social space to recruit people, not many people felt it was a good place for them to be. While some people still feel this way, many others have moved on and quickly accepted this as a norm, because the only thing that is constant they say is change. […]

The post Chika Uwazie’s TalentBase: The Importance of Social HR to Nigerian Businesses appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.