Chiloba risks six month jail for court contempt – Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Chiloba risks six month jail for court contempt
The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba risks a six month jail term if found in contempt of court. Transcend Media wants Chiloba fined or committed to civil jail for defying a court order to pay 150
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

