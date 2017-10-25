China: President Xi Re-elected As CPC’s Secretary General

By Bukola Ogunsina, Beijing, China

China’s President Xi Jinping has been re- elected Secretary General of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee for the second time at the first plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee yesterday. This comes as the 19th National Congress of the CPC came to an end. Alongside him were also elected; Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji and Han Zheng.

In his opening remarks, President Xi disclosed that 452 major political parties from various countries sent 855 letters of congratulations to CPC. And on behalf of the Committee, he appreciated them all.

He introduced the new members of the Party’s committee, seven in number at the august ceremony, showing appreciation and gratitude for those who made the election possible.

“On behalf of the newly elected leadership I want to say thanks to those that elected us and hope we can carry out our duties and prove ourselves worthy of the Party’s trust,” he said.

Xi also stressed that new tasks have been set by the Party and there is the determination to see them through.

Secretary General Xi revealed that in 2018 there will be the launch of the 40 years of China’s reform and opening up during which the Party would review experiences and build momentum to deepen reform and open up more of China to the world. “A rejuvenation of China will become a reality in the course of reform and opening up,” he declared.

“In 2019 we will mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of Peoples Republic of China (PRC) and will aim to develop plans laid down to contribute towards a more prosperous and strong PRC.”

He further added that in 2020 the CPC will establish a moderately prosperous community, and in this march no one must be left behind, eradicating poverty is a priority, Xi said adding, “We must remain committed to the people’s philosophy of development,” underlining the statement of common prosperity for everyone.

“In 2021 we will mark the centenary of CPC, it only ushers in the prime of life. It must behave in a way commensurate with its status…. We as its members must always have a youthful spirit and be servants of the people.”

“We must never have the idea of halting …but rid ourselves of the virus that erodes the fabric of the Party,” he said, firmly noting it was vital to drive China’s development and progress.

He pointed out that the CPC and Chinese people have gone through trials and tribulations, and the experience has taught that peace is precious.

President Xi also enthused that China would work with other nations for a global community with a shared future, for peace and development for all humanity.

“The people are the creators of history it is to them we owe all our achievements,” he said. Adding that bonding with the people will help the Party forge ahead.

“As the saying goes it is better to see once than hear a hundred times…,” Xi said, urging the media to visit and follow China’s progress and learn more about China. He also mentioned that the Party welcomed more objective reporting and criticisms in order to learn and improve itself.