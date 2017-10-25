Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chris Brown Says He ‘Stiffened Up’ Around Jennifer Lopez – Rap-Up.com

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Rap-Up.com

Chris Brown Says He 'Stiffened Up' Around Jennifer Lopez
Rap-Up.com
After speaking with Hot 97's “Ebro in the Morning” about his upcoming double album, Heartbreak on a Full Moon, Chris Brown stopped by Power 105's Angie Martinez for a candid conversation, where he opened up about his love for his collaborator Jennifer …
Chris Brown has it bad for Jennifer LopezPage Six
Chris Brown Tried To Spit Game At Jennifer LopezVibe
LOL: Please Watch Chris Brown Shoot His Shot With Jennifer LopezBET
HotNewHipHop –International Business Times UK –Oxygen (blog) –Empty Lighthouse Magazine
all 10 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.