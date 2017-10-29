Chris Hughton Challenges Brighton Record Signing Jose Izquierdo To Prove His Worth

Brighton manager Chris Hughton has set club-record signing Jose Izquierdo the challenge of cementing a regular place in the side.

Jose Izquierdo joined for £13.5million in the summer, and scored his first goal for the Seagulls in the 3-0 win at West Ham.

Ahead of facing Southampton on Sunday, Hughton said: “His contribution hasn’t been as big as others for obvious reasons.

“He came later, he hadn’t had much of a pre-season and, of course, playing in the Belgian League is completely different to playing here at this level. We are sure there is more to come from him, more involvement in the game.”

He’s had two starts, both away from home in different type of games, and the challenge for him now is to turn that into home performances and be a regular starter.

