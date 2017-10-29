Chukwuma Soludo predicts the party to win Anambra Election

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, on Saturday, is optimistic that the All Progressive Grand Alliance ( APGA ) would rule Anambra State for 50 years. Soludo also predicted economic greatness for the state, adding that the development road map of the incumbent governor, Willie Obiano, must be sustained. The …

The post Chukwuma Soludo predicts the party to win Anambra Election appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

