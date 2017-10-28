Ciro Immobile Laughs Off Reports Linking Him To Chelsea Move

Ciro Immobile apparently laughed when he heard reports that Chelsea were interested in his services.

Ciro Immobile has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge as well as to China.

“We had a good laugh together over that (Chinese bid), including the Chelsea rumour,” his agent Marco Sommella told TMW Radio.

“I want to take this opportunity to publicly thank the club for that renewal. The president and director Igli Tare rewarded the lad, who has become the highest-paid player in the Claudio Lotito era. Many great players have passed through and this deal proves the reciprocal bond between Immobile and Lazio.”

Sommella stressed that Lazio are a team competing with the best and have ambitions of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

He added: ‘It went well last season, but this term the Biancocelesti have started even better. We are only at the beginning, it’ll be difficult, but it’s a great period of form.

‘Lazio have built a competitive squad, despite having inferior revenue streams compared to the others.

‘They will fight for a Champions League place and are proving they are no flash in the pan: you don’t defeat Juvents twice in such a short space of time as a fluke.

‘They had also played very well against Napoli, but were unlucky with injuries. The Rome Derby will be a bit of a crossroads for the campaign.’

The post Ciro Immobile Laughs Off Reports Linking Him To Chelsea Move appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

