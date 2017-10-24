CitiServe launches OrangeBox™ 7210 and retail platfoms

CitiServe Limited, a member of the Vigeo group Limited has launched its OrangeBox™ 7210. Citiserve is a technology enabled distribution company with focus on enterprise solutions and payment services that make life easier.

It provides e-business solutions for the industry, developing applications for e-transactions, bill payments and numerous value added services. This in turn provides income, facilitates cashless payments via bank cards on the PoS and other touch points.

CitiServe is described by industry experts as a dominant payment and distribution platform for products and services. They achieved this status by offering radically superior value for stakeholders in terms of product service, delivery and speed. This belief and achievement is conspicuously embedded in their vision.

The OrangeBox™, Introduced in 2011, a part of Central Bank of Nigeria cashless roll-out, is the preferred POS terminal modelled for the climate of Nigeria with its strong external shell for accidental drop.

It has a very strong transceiver to pick weak signals for GPRS networks (MTN, Etisalat, Glo, and Airtel) with options for other POS communication including Wi-Fi, LAN and dual SIM.

To further strengthen its market base and its ever growing appetite to bring ease of financial transaction to their growing customers/consumers, CitiServe recently introduced the Orangebox™ 7210.

The launch of the new spectacle in the world of e-payment at Four Points by Sheraton recently, was witnessed by representatives of virtually all the banks in Nigeria, Nigerian Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) and other captains of the industry.

The new OrangeBox™ 7210 box is a high performance multiple hold terminal and has the capacity to support multiple tasks and application. Several breath-taking components makes the OrangeBox™ 7210, a dream come true for e-payment services.

The new OrangeBox™ 7210 with its attractive features lends credence to Citi Serve’s drive to be known as a base for innovative ideas and this assertion was echoed by the industry bigwigs that graced the launch.

Those that shared their thoughts were unanimous on how CitiServe sets the standard and then go above it again and again with strategic innovation in its product features. OrangeBox™ 7210 is poised at delivering superior value to our stakeholders-banks, billers, merchants and the consumers.

Through market insight and understanding, CitiServe developed the OrangeBox™7210, a robust, dynamic and efficient PoS machine unparalleled in today’s PoS industry.

The post CitiServe launches OrangeBox™ 7210 and retail platfoms appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

