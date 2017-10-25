City Varsity of London alumni reconnect in Nigeria

By Soni Daniel

Alumni of City University of London and CASS Business School, one of the word’s renowned business schools, have begun series of interactions to familiarize themselves and to forge a common front for mutual benefits and contribution of their quota to national development.

A statement by the General Secretary of the Association, Morenike Idewu, said the latest of the meeting, which was held last weekend in Lagos, was geared towards bringing the members under one canopy to be able to move the group in Nigeria forward and to create a more robust presence in the country.

A statement by the General Secretary of the Association, Morenike Idewu, said the group had mapped out a number of programmes for implementation aimed at boosting the members’ contribution towards the advancement of Nigeria and the people.

Among the top City University of London alumni, who were present at the 2017 general meeting, which took place at the Hotel Ibis Lagos, were the President of the Alumni Association in Nigeria Mr. Bode Adewoju, who is the Deputy Maintenance Manager NCAR at Caverton Helicopters, Akin Olateru, who is the Commissioner for Accident Investigation Bureau and Eyitayo Quadri, Group Head, Credit Risk Management at Keystone Bank.

