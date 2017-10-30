Pages Navigation Menu

Civil defence declares war on nude dancers, prostitutes in Kwara

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara State Command, on Monday declared total war on nude dancers and commercial sex workers in the state. The NSCDC has to this effect deployed over 1,000 personnel to hotels in the state to arrest hoteliers operating nude dance. Commandant of NSCDC in the state, Mr. Wasiu […]

