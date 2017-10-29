Pages Navigation Menu

Civil service commission defy Buhari; yet to sack Maina

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The federal civil service is yet to sack the embattled ex-Chairman of the Presidential Task Team on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina as ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari four days after the presidential order was issued. According to Punch,a serving director in one of the Federal Government ministries, explained that irrespective of the gravity of the…

