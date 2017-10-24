Civilians in DRC struggle for survival amid growing violence at home – ReliefWeb
|
ReliefWeb
|
Civilians in DRC struggle for survival amid growing violence at home
ReliefWeb
After five months of hiding in the bush from armed men and soldiers, Marie Kapinga is finally back at her family home in Matamba, a village in the Democratic Republic of the Congo's Kasai Central province. Once a wealthy businesswoman, 45-year-old …
UNHCR: Congo Displaced Crisis Growing
Democratic Republic of Congo now has 3.9 mln internally displaced people: UNHCR
UNHCR warns of worsening displacement in Democratic Republic of the Congo
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!