Clampdown on Cryptocurrencies continue in South Korea

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

Another week passes and another Asian nation makes moves to regulate the rising tide of interest and investment in cryptocurrencies. Last week it was Vietnam’s turn to ban them, this week South Korea’s central bank announced that it wants to regulate Bitcoin as a commodity as opposed to a currency. However, instead of outlawing cryptos … Continue reading Clampdown on Cryptocurrencies continue in South Korea

The post Clampdown on Cryptocurrencies continue in South Korea appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC.

