Claude Puel Looking To “Seduce” His Leicester City Players

Leicester City manager Claude Puel has vowed to “seduce” his players into wanting to stay at the club through playing good football.

Claude Puel is preparing for his first game as Foxes manager, against Everton on Sunday, since taking over from the sacked Craig Shakespeare on Wednesday.

One of the pressing issues at Leicester is the future of their star players, namely Riyad Mahrez, who handed in a transfer request in the summer.

“It is down to me to make these players want to stay by the fact we are playing good football,” Puel told Sky Sports News. “I have always got to attract them, to seduce them.

“It is down to me to create that environment where these players want to thrive and stay and be happy and to enjoy themselves, their football and the plans that we have.

“It is normal for a player, if they win the title and play Champions League, that sometimes there is disappointment, frustration because now they know the high level.

“My door is always open and it is important to listen, to try to tell them it is a different opportunity, that they feel they can improve.”

The post Claude Puel Looking To “Seduce” His Leicester City Players appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

