CLB Academy Spelling Bee Competition Holds

All is set for the CLB Academy Spelling Bee Competition 2017, aimed at encouraging academic excellence and a healthy competitive spirit amongst primary and secondary school students. Organised by CLB Academy a subsidiary of Centre for Law and Business, in collaboration with Qtaby Events, the primary objective of the competition is to improve syntax and semantics in students and help them cultivate a healthy reading habit as it encourages them to improve and display their vocabulary and spelling prowess.

Categories for this competition include: Primary School (Primaries 4 to 6); Junior Secondary (JSS1-3) and Senior Secondary School (SSS1-3).

The preliminary stages of the competition will hold at the Governance Hall of Centre for Law and Business, Victoria Island, Lagos on Saturdays, November 18, November 25 and December 2 respectively, while the Grand Finale will take place at The Landmark Event Centre Oniru, Lagos on Saturday, December 9, 2017.

The Grand Finale will feature nine finalists who will compete against each other from all categories. The winners will be rewarded with N500,000, N250,000 and N150,000 respectively in scholarships as well as cash prizes and gift items from partners.

The CLB Academy Spelling Bee Competition 2017 organisers say will bring together some of the most intelligent children in Nigeria, showcasing Nigeria’s future leaders. Registration, which is now open, is N5,000 for all categories and closes on Friday, November 10.

Jury for the competition include personalities and intellectuals from various fields such as Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo – Educationist, Chief Executive, Leading Learning Limited, Mr. Ronald Cilliers – Principal, Greenwood House Schools, Ikoyi, Dr. Yolanda George – David, (OAP at Inspiration 92.3FM and Founder, Aunt Landa Bethel Foundation), Mr. Steve Onu a.k.a Yaw – Actor, Comedian and OAP at Wazobia 95.1FM Lagos, Ms. Victoria Nkong – CEO Qtaby Events, Mr. Efe Omoregbe – CEO Buckwyld Media, Dr. Tunji Abimbola – Education Consultant, Member Governing Board and Acting Principal, Day Waterman College, Ms. Pai Gamde – Acting Head of Corporate Affairs Nigerian Stock Exchange.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

