Clooney George donates $1M to combat corruption and war crimes in Africa

Hollywood actor, George Clooney has donated $1 million to the Sentry campaign group to combat war crimes and corruption in Africa. The Clooney Foundation for Justice on Wednesday announced the donation to the Sentry, an investigative initiative that Clooney co-founded to uncover the financial networks behind conflicts in Africa. In a statement, Clooney said: Our …

The post Clooney George donates $1M to combat corruption and war crimes in Africa appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

